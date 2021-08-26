Arrests & Execution Proof Queen, Clintons, Hollywood Music industry, government, politicians, Royal Familes

Corona is a smoke screen.



For those that are awake will know that something in the world is not right and your right to think that.



The world will never be as you remember it.



We were slaves to the system, but no longer, The New World order that the Deep State Cabal Tried to implement Failed, in fact it went the other way and they got caught out and most of the people that you idolize on Tell Lie Vision have been executed, YES this includes The Fake Royal Families over the world and most of the corrupt world leaders such as Boris Johnson has been executed.



Do your own research.



What you see is Body Doubles, CGI, Body Clones,