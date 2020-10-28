Reasons For Separation - PC Culture

Is western separation a real possibility? The cost of Alberta secessionMost interesting, it seems rural Albertans are on the front lines of this separation movement, and farmers I have talked to point to the unresolved pipeline issue as a primary reason for secession from Canada.While it is easy to understand the frustration of those in the energy industry, it’s a little confusing that farmers are leading the call for secession based on the pipeline question. After all, agriculture is an energy-intensive industry and more export capacity would likely lead to higher energy costs. Plus, the ag industry was hurt by higher labour, service, and equipment costs that resulted during the last energy boom.‘Sadly separation is looking like the only logical and clean choice.’ Readers react to Alberta’s separation survey and a possible sales taxAlberta suffers from "tyranny of the majority,” which means that the region of Western Canada can never protect their interests due to the majority population votes of the East. Tyranny of the majority is two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner. The East will never water down or cede power to Western Canada to help protect regions from an overreaching central government. It cannot be fixed. This country is broken demographically, culturally, geographically, economically and politically. There is a lot of quiet thinking and weighing of options going on in Alberta these days. Sadly separation is looking like the only logical and clean choice. (The alternative is endless constitutional wrangling.) The social contract with Alberta has already been broken. The referendum is just the paperwork. – Brenda MacFarlanePolitical Correctness = Language and Thought ControlPolitical correctness is language control.And language control is thought control. Period. The rise of modern political correctness (PC) is a great example of the cunning way in which social engineers such as the New World Order manipulators operate. Political correctness is soft censorship. It is intolerance disguised as tolerance. As George Carlin said, it is fascism pretending to be manners. It is running amok not just in Universities but now almost everywhere in society. Just as Orwell laid out so precisely in 1984, political correctness is the Newspeak which is threatening to limit our ability to freely speak and think, by reducing the number of available words in our vocabulary.Liberal gun ban quietly expanded, potentially putting owners unknowingly on wrong side of the lawThe RCMP has quietly outlawed hundreds of rifles and shotguns over the past month, adding to the list of 1,500 firearms already banned by the Liberal government on May 1.The list has been expanded without public notifications from either the RCMP or the federal government, raising concerns among gun sellers and owners that they could have unknowingly bought, sold or transported illegal firearms in recent weeks. The recently banned firearms have all been deemed illegal retroactively, as of May 1.