Brighteon Broadcast News, March 26, 2024 – Insurance industry PANICS to cancel property owner policies before POST-ELECTION RIOTS burn down the cities

- It only takes one truth-teller to awaken many others to reality

- State Farm cancelling 72,000 property insurance policies in California

- Insurance industry knows something BIG is coming that will devastate properties in blue states

- Most likely event is a post-election riot / revolt / civil war

- Colorado State University virus bioweapons lab suffers dozens of accidents and doesn't tell the public

- Researchers bitten by rabies-infected cats, splashed with blood from diseased mice, mishandled MERS, SARS, etc.

- US finally allows a UN resolution to pass that calls for a ceasefire from #Israel

- Speedcubing update from Mike, with new video of some speed solves and cubing patterns

- #Trump bond reduced to $175 million by NY appeals court

- P Diddy arrested for alleged involvement in trafficking of women

- His next album will be called "Diddler on the Roof"

- UK museum claims dinosaurs were LGBT, which explains TRANNYsaurus Rex





