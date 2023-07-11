https://gettr.com/post/p2lpuwyf36f

7/10/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Mr. Miles Guo knows how to disintegrate the CCP peacefully without firing a single shot. The US is now acting like a third-world leader, while Papa Xi is acting like the ruler of the entire globe. This is very disturbing!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods





7/10/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】郭文贵先生知道如何不费一枪一弹和平地瓦解中共；现在的美国像一个第三世界的领导者，而 “习大大” 却表现得像世界霸主。这令人非常不安！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据





