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CONVOY ORGANIZERS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ABOUT THE EMERGENCIES ACT, LIVE IN OTTAWA
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371 views • February 15, 2022
CONVOY ORGANIZERS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ABOUT THE EMERGENCIES ACT, LIVE IN OTTAWA.
ConvoyReports.com
MUST SEE!! Live from Ottawa Canada
Some of the undeniable facts are coming to the table.
I believe that this video is public domain and
must be shared for the good of mankind.
Disclaimer:
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
ConvoyReports.com
MUST SEE!! Live from Ottawa Canada
Some of the undeniable facts are coming to the table.
I believe that this video is public domain and
must be shared for the good of mankind.
Disclaimer:
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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