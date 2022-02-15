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CONVOY ORGANIZERS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ABOUT THE EMERGENCIES ACT, LIVE IN OTTAWA
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CONVOY ORGANIZERS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ABOUT THE EMERGENCIES ACT, LIVE IN OTTAWA.

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MUST SEE!! Live from Ottawa Canada

Some of the undeniable facts are coming to the table.

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