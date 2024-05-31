Create New Account
Scouts from the 2nd AK dropped a POM-2 anti-personnel Mine with Threads - When Ukrainians returned from rotation at night, they didn't notice anything and blew themselves up
Scouts from the 2nd AK dropped a POM-2 anti-personnel mine on the positions of the Ukrainian militants. When they returned from rotation at night, they didn’t notice anything and blew themselves up.


During deployment, the mine releases 4 threads, each 10 meters long, in different directions. When they hit, an explosion occurs in the warhead, which is filled with ready-made submunitions.

