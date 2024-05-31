Scouts from the 2nd AK dropped a POM-2 anti-personnel Mine with Threads - When Ukrainians returned from rotation at night, they didn’t notice anything and blew themselves up

Scouts from the 2nd AK dropped a POM-2 anti-personnel mine on the positions of the Ukrainian militants. When they returned from rotation at night, they didn’t notice anything and blew themselves up.
During deployment, the mine releases 4 threads, each 10 meters long, in different directions. When they hit, an explosion occurs in the warhead, which is filled with ready-made submunitions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.