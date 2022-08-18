Dr. Naomi Wolf on Twitter Account Ban After Citing Pfizer’s Documentation on Harmful Effects

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https://gnews.org/post/p19nb8b03
08/16/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf’s Daily Clout account was banned and blocked on Twitter after quoting Pfizer documents about the harmful effects of the COVID vaccine. Despite the documents being Pfizer’s own internal documents released pursuant to a court order, Twitter listed the documents as misinformation