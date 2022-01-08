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BASES2014-Bases at the Barge James Casbolt
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
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187 views • January 08, 2022
First appearance of James Casbolt in public, Bases at The Barge, the start of the Bases lectures, BASES2014.
British 'Super Soldier' James Casbolt, who met Barry King, (Bases 1 and 2) who disclosed the underground "generated Life Form" base, at Peasemore. Casbolt is part of the wider secret programs. MK-Ultra. James Casbolt is a highly controversial figure, who authored his book "Agent Buried Alive". He married into one of richest families in the US, which ended in disaster, as he now has been imprisoned in a British secure unit, forbidden to make contact to the outside world (2022). This story involves a great deal of complex issues, notably his colleague Max Spiers, who was murdered in Poland a couple of years later.
Here James Casbolt,declares his actions as an assassins, and details one operation involving the Rothschilds.
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aliensufosecretlecturesjames-casboltbases2014space-programmax-spiers
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