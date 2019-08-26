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08-26-2019
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21 views • September 04, 2019
Unusual cloud formations of Satan’s Kingdom being built above low earth orbit. Our real sun and moon are gone and have been replaced by simulators that sit on megalithic platforms that are all being built by NASA in partnership with demonic entities posing as aliens from space. We live in an enclosed system...
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