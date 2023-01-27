Create New Account
Biden sends Ukraine TANKS. Does he WANT war with Russia
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Jan 26, 2023


Why would President Biden send U.S. tanks to Ukraine? Tanks are an offensive tool, not a defensive one, and this latest move from Biden (and Europe) will only bring us one step closer to World War 3 with Russia. In this clip, Glenn explains why this decision makes NO SENSE...unless there’s a reason Biden and the far-left may actually WANT to engage in war. And as we face the ‘inevitable’ fall of the West, Glenn explains, there is one, big reason why several global superpowers may want world conflict to cover their tracks…



