⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, December 12, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(12 December 2022)





The Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◻️In Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured combat vehicles, and five vehicles were destroyed as a result of complex fire attacks against the areas where Ukrainian troops and military hardware are concentrated.





◻️In Donetsk direction, the Russian troops continued the offensive. As a result of pre-emptive fire, an attempt by an enemy company of the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was foiled to counterattack Russian positions in the direction of Peski (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks were eliminated.





💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery defeated 83 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in firing positions, as well as manpower and military hardware in 156 areas.





💥An ammunition depot of the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).





💥A Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rocket launcher was hit during a counter-battery firefight at a firing position close to Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region).





💥One Ukrainian combat vehicle for Uragan MRLS has been neutralised near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Russian air defence forces have destroyed two MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in the areas of Rodinskoye and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in the area of Kurakhovo and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Six unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed overnight near Golikovo, Ploshchanka, Melovatka, and Popasnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny (Kharkov region) and the city of Donetsk.





◻️Moreover, two Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles and two HIMARS rockets were intercepted near the village of Yubileynoye (Kherson region).





📊In total, 343 airplanes and 183 helicopters, 2,653 unmanned aerial vehicles, 396 air defence missile systems, 7,076 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 928 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,678 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,568 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.