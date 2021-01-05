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Mashable Puts Out Massive Hit Piece, Complains That BitChute Allows Hate Speech On Their Site
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25 views • January 05, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to a recent hit piece on BitChute that was put out by Mashable, a hit piece that combined all previous hit pieces on BitChute into a single article.

The ADL Puts Out Hit Piece On BitChute Because BitChute Is Now A Big Site:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2DuElvodo2Zp/

Hope Not Hate Puts Out Hit Piece On BitChute, Is Upset That Creators Can Speak Freely There:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b20TBroOWx9J/

The Daily Dot Claims BitChute Is A Nazi Site:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/arIofRycHI0p/

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