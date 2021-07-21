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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 20, 2021
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170 views • July 21, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 20, 2021
Arizona State Representative Josh Barnett proposes the Senate Judiciary Chair issue a warrant for routers and other items not turned over by Maricopa County: “To get a warrant, we need a written report from the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Warren Petersen, signed off on by Senate President Fann. Then we can send a Sergeant at Arms to go pick this stuff up. We don’t need courts involved.... “I have spoken about this with senators” and numerous lawmakers agree with the tactic, Barnett said. “They do NOT need to vote on it. The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman can issue the written report himself.” https://nationalfile.com/audit-organizers-in-arizona.../
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 20, 2021 10:53PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1177
- Elections have consequences. The tragedy of an orchestrated fraudulent election manifested itself on the border of Arizona and invades the interior of America like a raging fire through an illegitimate and corrupt administration! https://teamtuckercarlson.com/.../tucker-carlson-reveals.../
July 20, 2021 8:26PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1175
“These things I have spoken to you while I am still with you. But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid." John 14:25-27
- Live Prayer 8:45 PM PT https://t.me/joinchat/rCRHiFvxtfszYTZh
https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1176
July 20, 2021 4:24PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1171
- From this email reply from AZ AG’s office (https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/1686 thank you Billie for sending), it looks like the Senate has not filed any report – either on fraud, or on the non-compliance of Legislative subpoenas by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
- On social media, Senator Kelly Townsend called for the AG to open an investigation into the Board for withholding the election materials (routers, etc.) but no report has been filed.
- Tell the AZ Senate to Initiate the Action and File a formal request for the AG to launch an investigation into the County NOW, See Post Link for info and a template: https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/1629
- Tell the AZ Senate to Issue a WARRANT NOW, See Post Link for info and a template: https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/1666
- File a Motion to Compel and Motion for Sanctions for Non-Compliance of the subpoena:
https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/1539?single
- We need action. We need the routers and remaining equipment. Which direction will they go?
July 20, 2021 12:19PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1170
Pieces are coming together for all to see.
QUESTION 1: WHAT DATA DRIVES WERE DELETED BY MARICOPA COUNTY?
—ANSWER: Adjudicated ballot files were deleted.
In addition, Copied from Karen Fann’s Letter: “We have recently discovered that the entire “Database” directory from the D drive of the machine “EMSPrimary” has been deleted. This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, “Results Tally and Reporting,” is not located anywhere on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference that machine as the location of the database. This suggests that the main database for all election-related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed.”
QUESTION 2: WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ADJUDICATED BALLOTS IN MARICOPA COUNTY?
—ANSWER: Adrian Fontes, Former Maricopa County Recorder instructed voters by way of Social Media, Flyers, and Mailers, to cross out errors on their ballots if they made a mistake. This is DESPITE being ordered NOT to do this by the Arizona Supreme Court.
See Article Here: https://arizonadailyindependent.com/.../fontes-ignores.../
QUESTION 3: WHAT ELSE DO WE KNOW ABOUT ADJUDICATED BALLOTS?
—ANSWER: Kelly Dixon
[read more]: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1170
Channel: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds
Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/SlEiDtBXy3Q2YTAx
Workgroup & Reports: https://t.me/joinchat/rCRHiFvxtfszYTZh
Recorded video: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/768
Note: If you notice, we rarely share NewsMax news links or videos, BECAUSE they promoted that Biden won the 2020 election! Remember a few months ago when their anchor angrily stormed off the set when Mike Lindell presented evidence of election fraud? I watched it live, I was appalled & disgusted. No real media can deny the 2020 election fraud being revealed. Greg Kelly still watches Ellen #KeK
Arizona State Representative Josh Barnett proposes the Senate Judiciary Chair issue a warrant for routers and other items not turned over by Maricopa County: “To get a warrant, we need a written report from the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Warren Petersen, signed off on by Senate President Fann. Then we can send a Sergeant at Arms to go pick this stuff up. We don’t need courts involved.... “I have spoken about this with senators” and numerous lawmakers agree with the tactic, Barnett said. “They do NOT need to vote on it. The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman can issue the written report himself.” https://nationalfile.com/audit-organizers-in-arizona.../
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 20, 2021 10:53PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1177
- Elections have consequences. The tragedy of an orchestrated fraudulent election manifested itself on the border of Arizona and invades the interior of America like a raging fire through an illegitimate and corrupt administration! https://teamtuckercarlson.com/.../tucker-carlson-reveals.../
July 20, 2021 8:26PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1175
“These things I have spoken to you while I am still with you. But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid." John 14:25-27
- Live Prayer 8:45 PM PT https://t.me/joinchat/rCRHiFvxtfszYTZh
https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1176
July 20, 2021 4:24PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1171
- From this email reply from AZ AG’s office (https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/1686 thank you Billie for sending), it looks like the Senate has not filed any report – either on fraud, or on the non-compliance of Legislative subpoenas by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
- On social media, Senator Kelly Townsend called for the AG to open an investigation into the Board for withholding the election materials (routers, etc.) but no report has been filed.
- Tell the AZ Senate to Initiate the Action and File a formal request for the AG to launch an investigation into the County NOW, See Post Link for info and a template: https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/1629
- Tell the AZ Senate to Issue a WARRANT NOW, See Post Link for info and a template: https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/1666
- File a Motion to Compel and Motion for Sanctions for Non-Compliance of the subpoena:
https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots/1539?single
- We need action. We need the routers and remaining equipment. Which direction will they go?
July 20, 2021 12:19PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1170
Pieces are coming together for all to see.
QUESTION 1: WHAT DATA DRIVES WERE DELETED BY MARICOPA COUNTY?
—ANSWER: Adjudicated ballot files were deleted.
In addition, Copied from Karen Fann’s Letter: “We have recently discovered that the entire “Database” directory from the D drive of the machine “EMSPrimary” has been deleted. This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, “Results Tally and Reporting,” is not located anywhere on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference that machine as the location of the database. This suggests that the main database for all election-related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed.”
QUESTION 2: WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ADJUDICATED BALLOTS IN MARICOPA COUNTY?
—ANSWER: Adrian Fontes, Former Maricopa County Recorder instructed voters by way of Social Media, Flyers, and Mailers, to cross out errors on their ballots if they made a mistake. This is DESPITE being ordered NOT to do this by the Arizona Supreme Court.
See Article Here: https://arizonadailyindependent.com/.../fontes-ignores.../
QUESTION 3: WHAT ELSE DO WE KNOW ABOUT ADJUDICATED BALLOTS?
—ANSWER: Kelly Dixon
[read more]: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1170
Channel: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds
Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/SlEiDtBXy3Q2YTAx
Workgroup & Reports: https://t.me/joinchat/rCRHiFvxtfszYTZh
Recorded video: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/768
Note: If you notice, we rarely share NewsMax news links or videos, BECAUSE they promoted that Biden won the 2020 election! Remember a few months ago when their anchor angrily stormed off the set when Mike Lindell presented evidence of election fraud? I watched it live, I was appalled & disgusted. No real media can deny the 2020 election fraud being revealed. Greg Kelly still watches Ellen #KeK
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