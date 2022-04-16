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MEDIA AND THE GENERATIONS DOCUMENTARY VOLUME 1 (PARTS 1 AND 2 FULL)
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67 views • April 16, 2022
Originally posted by Dayz of Noah. Find many more of his well researched and informed documentaries and podcasts at:
Website: https://www.dayzofnoah.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZRq-0n5fsB6bTiWE-QUyA
A historical look into the long time development of media, social engineering, and culture creation in the 20th Century.
https://www.patreon.com/dayzofnoahcha...
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/DayzON34
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Corrections: (Hendrix) - Barbiturates, not Opiates
Website: https://www.dayzofnoah.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZRq-0n5fsB6bTiWE-QUyA
A historical look into the long time development of media, social engineering, and culture creation in the 20th Century.
https://www.patreon.com/dayzofnoahcha...
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/DayzON34
LIKE - SHARE - SUBSCRIBE !!!
Corrections: (Hendrix) - Barbiturates, not Opiates
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