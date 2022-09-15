"Amazing" Pilot video for LuckScout Community WORLD choir !

This is a pilot video which may not necessarily be representative of how the final mix will sound. Once all the choir members have submitted their recordings, the final video will be created in a zoom format with every singer featured in the video. Those with the best recording, may expect to be leading in some parts of the song. There is no time frame, but I expect the final video to be completed in a month or so, once all the recordings of the members are submitted.

The words and sentiment expressed by the re written lyrics will become even more relevant once the investment part of Vahid’s brilliant and selfless initiative is played out.



This video is to enable members to get the feel tempo and “phrasing” of the song while we create each individual teach track. At least one of these should suit most voice ranges.

The teach tracks will follow once we get feedback from you to ensure the final teach tracks are optimized for every voice range in both male and female singers.

There will also be a video to explain how best to record your voice and how to submit this using a free, no registration upload service.

To join our online community choir go to the link below and go to the “singer” group. This is also linked below.

https://www.luckscout.com/?mref=hypershafted

https://www.luckscout.com/groups/singers-welcomed/