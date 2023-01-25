WHEN YESHUA/JESUS RETURNS (MUSIC VIDEO)

IMMEDIATELY, (AFTER) THE TRIBULATION OF THOSE DAYS
THE SUN WILL BE DARKENED, AND THE MOON WILL NOT GIVE ITS
LIGHT, AND THE STARS WILL FALL FROM HEAVEN, AND THE
POWERS OF THE HEAVENS WILL BE SHAKEN.
MATTHEW 24:29
