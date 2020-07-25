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Importance of Self-Care | How You Can Be Happier Today
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3 views • July 25, 2020
Learning what self-care techniques work best for you will transform your mindset. Self-care is revolved around taking time to develop and nurture yourself mentally, emotionally, and physically. In this video, you’ll understand why you need to put yourself first, as well as the natural techniques to start your self-care routine! It’s more important than ever since 1 in 3 Americans feel unhappy.
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Read “8 Ways to Improve Your Mental Health" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/268
Read “6 Ways to Boost Brain Health" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/269
Read “Healing Herbs: Embracing Nature’s Medicine" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/26a
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#selfcare
#selfcaretips
#mentalhealth
#selfimprovement
#growthmindset
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
Music:
SUBSCRIBE to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories. ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Read “8 Ways to Improve Your Mental Health" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/268
Read “6 Ways to Boost Brain Health" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/269
Read “Healing Herbs: Embracing Nature’s Medicine" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/26a
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#selfcare
#selfcaretips
#mentalhealth
#selfimprovement
#growthmindset
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
Music:
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