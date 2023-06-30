MALCOM FLEX DESTROYS lie of Affirmative Action after Supreme Court overrules

MMA fighter MALCOM FLEX DESTROYS lie of AffirmativeAction in 5 minutes after Supreme Court overrules racist practice🔥🔥🔥





"Honestly, if you're asking anyone black if they care about this Affirmative Action based ruling on Admissions to Harvard and UNC, you're likely to get some degree of Apathy.





Sorry, but many of us already know that Affirmative Action overwhelmingly benefits white Women and you've got to forgive so many of us for not wanting to be seen as the pets to massa up in the decision-making chair who just wants to tout their university as being diverse because he decided that they wanted to market their universities as being progressive enough.





The Universities tried to say that applicants weren't forced to state their race, but at 3 points in the application process there were opportunities of evaluation where race would be taken into account if the person decided to place their race and it would provide some sort of benefit in evaluation.





Yeah, sorry but too many black people these days are smart enough to not want to be a checkbox and if we're being honest, the few universities that think like this only capture a demographic that encompasses about 1% of the population.





We have HBCUs that need to be improved and made great by more of the talent going there than the PWIs anyways. Or better yet how about we allow some school choice and stop passing bills and legislation which make our neighborhoods and areas unappealing to live in.





Maybe this is asking for too much tho."





https://twitter.com/Malcolm_fleX48/status/1674523356295577602?s=20