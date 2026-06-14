What to Do After Sexual Assault Allegations in Mississauga

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Facing sexual assault allegations in Mississauga can be stressful and confusing. The first steps you take may affect your legal position, especially when police contact, no-contact conditions, digital evidence, and court paperwork are involved.
In this video, Everstone Law explains what to avoid after sexual assault allegations, why speaking to police without legal advice can be risky, and why preserving text messages, call logs, social media records, and other evidence is important.
If you are facing sexual assault allegations in Mississauga or Peel Region, contact Everstone Law for legal guidance.