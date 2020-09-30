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Revealed_ How the BBC is Deliberately Suppressing the Truth
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52 views • September 30, 2020
Revealed_ How the BBC is Deliberately Suppressing the Truth
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, provides proof that the BBC is suppressing the truth and endangering the lives of listeners and viewers. This is the most clinical, precise attack on the BBC ever published - it will shock and enrage you.
For more unbiased information please visit Dr Coleman's website, http://www.vernoncoleman.com
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, provides proof that the BBC is suppressing the truth and endangering the lives of listeners and viewers. This is the most clinical, precise attack on the BBC ever published - it will shock and enrage you.
For more unbiased information please visit Dr Coleman's website, http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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