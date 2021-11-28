FACEBOOK FACT CHECKER OWNS $1.8 BILLION STOCK IN VACCINE COMPANY - "PEOPLE'S LIVES ARE ENDANGERED"

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Congressman Thomas Massie is concerned that the "Fact Checker" company being used by Facebook to squelch any dissent on COVID-19 vaccines owns $1.8 BILLION in stock in a vaccine company, which also employees a former Director of the CDC.