Work of science fiction
High Tension Chapter One
Borg Bastion--The Confirmation
Use of AI tools. Original lyrics and spoofing the recent CF worldwide outage for several minutes. Adapted as a sci-fi theme where the outage was intentional as a sign to humanity that they are in control and AI Armageddon is now--not the future. Humanity is out of time.