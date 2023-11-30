Freed Palestinian prisoner 'I was explicitly threatened with rape' (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/0dMbD-TAl2o?si=Vvmrk8XSi7WPbgvb
30 Nov 2023
Lama Khater, a writer released in the sixth batch of Palestinian prisoners as part of the truce agreement, revealed that Israeli forces threatened to rape her and burn her children. Describing the harrowing conditions, she stated: "Today, male and female prisoners are enduring what can be considered forced starvation, in complete isolation."
Khater describes how an Israeli solider told her that his rage would only be satisfied if he killed 50,000 children in Gaza.
Khater confirmed that at least 10 Palestinian females from the Gaza Strip were transferred to jail two days before the truce. She added that these women were arrested by Israeli forces while fleeing from northern to southern Gaza. According to Khater, Israel seems to target mothers, forcing them to separate from their children.
