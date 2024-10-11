Medical science witchcraft chemotherapy & radiation are depopulation profit tools of Satanist elites

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2024). Semjaza the Watcher fallen angel's Western feminist nations' medical science witchcraft's accursed alchemist witchdoctors & nurses' chemotherapy and radiation are depopulation tools and profiteering tools for the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites. This is why Satan Lucifer's fake unbiblical job position pastors allow them in church to kill millions of their church donators. They set the example by stealing 50% of the 10% illegal tithe income taxes they extort using God’s name, in order to pay themselves pastors’ illegal monthly salaries & church staff salaries & medical science witchcraft employee health insurance benefits to make mockery of God’s insurance. 97% of chemotherapy are failures, but they are successful for the Satanist elites to kill off the humans by poisoning their bodies with chemotherapy and radiation and other medical treatments. Those who remain silent about this in the churches are accomplices in crime and mass murderers worse than any terrorist attack or holocaust or war crime that these Draco avatar Satanist elites have caused throughout history to kill off humans. They do not kick these doctors and nurses who are witchcraft practitioners from God’s house, because they pay the highest church donations, so they are guilty of the blood of hundreds of millions of human specie people they kill by remaining silent and condoning this genocide and allowing into God’s house these medical science witchcraft mass murderers doctors & nurses & alchemists and the health insurance company employees who make mockery of God and mislead many to unbelief in God. They worship fake foreign gods of insurance. This desecration of God’s house needs to stop by bringing witchcraft into it and witches, and money-mongering medical profiteers who make money by killing millions of people or crippling them or poisoning them or cutting their bodies up, and making a laughing stock of our Almighty Holy Creator Righteous Loving God YHWH Rapha Jesus who is our Maker & Healer by bringing in these medical science witchcraft doctors & nurses & hospital workers in his house and selling insurance plans to further ridicule God. They deceive the millions of people into sickness & poisonings & death. Speak the truth with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that your church donator doctors & nurses will spit in your face and drag you by the hairs out of the church and try to stone you. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine