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Dumpster Diving Christianity - April 2021 Newsletter
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152 views • March 24, 2021
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My best friend-in-the Lord, Dave Hunt, who is now in heaven delighting in the presence of the Lord, loved to repeat this poem, which I quote in part:
“Who would leave the noonday bright to grope ’mid shadows dim?
And who would leave the fountainhead to drink the muddy stream
Where men have mixed what God has said with every dreamer’s dream?”
In today’s lingo, this would be akin to dumpster diving. Many of the poor and homeless are driven to dumpster diving, i.e., scrounging through trash bins next to grocery stores hoping to find salvageable discarded food in order to help them survive. Amazingly, that method is the same for many Christians, although the circumstances, spiritually speaking, are as far apart as heaven is from earth.
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Newsletters in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish
Newsletters in German: https://www.thebereancall.org/german
Audio Newsletters: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletter/audio
Printable Newsletters: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletter/pdf
My best friend-in-the Lord, Dave Hunt, who is now in heaven delighting in the presence of the Lord, loved to repeat this poem, which I quote in part:
“Who would leave the noonday bright to grope ’mid shadows dim?
And who would leave the fountainhead to drink the muddy stream
Where men have mixed what God has said with every dreamer’s dream?”
In today’s lingo, this would be akin to dumpster diving. Many of the poor and homeless are driven to dumpster diving, i.e., scrounging through trash bins next to grocery stores hoping to find salvageable discarded food in order to help them survive. Amazingly, that method is the same for many Christians, although the circumstances, spiritually speaking, are as far apart as heaven is from earth.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
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