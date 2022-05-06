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Disaster Capitalism a song by Michael Boyers
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10 views • May 06, 2022
Hi Everyone this song was inspired by the Real Alex Jones and Deborah Tavares I created and recorded it in 10 mins, pro musicians should listen to the words more than the music, I have more vocals to add, this version is the original version I sang it in a subdued voice I have lots of Heavy metal Rock type voices that also sing along
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