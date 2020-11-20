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2020-11-20 - Prof Sucharit Bhakdi explains why PCR tests are simply not fit for purpose
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53 views • May 12, 2021
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Bhakdi explains that:
- PCR tests are NOT designed as a diagnostic tool; it must NEVER be mass-administered
- A "positive" test is NOT proof of COVID-19
- Even a genuine positive test likely means a tiny amount of RNA that is not harmful.
Bhakdi explains that:
- PCR tests are NOT designed as a diagnostic tool; it must NEVER be mass-administered
- A "positive" test is NOT proof of COVID-19
- Even a genuine positive test likely means a tiny amount of RNA that is not harmful.
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