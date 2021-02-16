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BBC PANORAMA Review accusing anti vaxxers as scaremongering So Hancocks quote 'Don't Kill Granny' is okay?
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20 views • February 16, 2021
At the Sage meeting on March 23, the day Mr Johnson announced the new policy, a paper drawn up by behavioural science experts said: 'The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8288081/Scientists-urged-Boris-Johnson-tell-people-stop-shaking-hands.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8288081/Scientists-urged-Boris-Johnson-tell-people-stop-shaking-hands.html
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