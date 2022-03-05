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Q PLAN out loud
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196 views • March 05, 2022
This is why we all loved Australia in the 80s.
Crocodile Dundee was cut from this.
ThePatriotHub@ThePatriotHub
Riccardo Bosi Australian SAS Lieutenant Colonel and leader of the (Australia One ) party and the Australian Patriots mentions the Q PLAN out loud .
Crocodile Dundee was cut from this.
ThePatriotHub@ThePatriotHub
Riccardo Bosi Australian SAS Lieutenant Colonel and leader of the (Australia One ) party and the Australian Patriots mentions the Q PLAN out loud .
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