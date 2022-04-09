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Is Humanity Ready For The Truth About The Pandemic? - Dr. Bryan Ardis
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1612 views • April 09, 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis gives The Liberty Monks a preview of his earth-shattering announcement he is about to reveal to the world.
Dr. Ardis, founder and CEO of Ardis Labs, was the first doctor in America to blow the whistle on Remdesivir – the Non-Approved FDA drug that Anthony Fauci made a protocol in all Hospitals, which is literally killing people. He is on a mission to deliver the truth about Covid19, Vaccines and the American “Institutes of Health” while exposing the Political Propaganda Plandemic, Brainwashing Cult Tactics and Psychological Warfare techniques used to control the world’s population and perpetuate Fake Fear…The Great Reset is in full force and it is the biggest Crime Against Humanity!
Visit us at www.libertymonks.com
All Liberty Monks episodes can be heard on:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-monks/id1538253784?i=1000555844342
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7kMy1AY4AYVSALo4p8D6ee?si=JXPJDnGRQICraxVdDLZ8Sw
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/james-mundy3/episodes/Is-Humanity-Ready-For-The-Truth-About-The-Pandemic----Dr--Bryan-Ardis-e1ghlsu
Dr. Ardis, founder and CEO of Ardis Labs, was the first doctor in America to blow the whistle on Remdesivir – the Non-Approved FDA drug that Anthony Fauci made a protocol in all Hospitals, which is literally killing people. He is on a mission to deliver the truth about Covid19, Vaccines and the American “Institutes of Health” while exposing the Political Propaganda Plandemic, Brainwashing Cult Tactics and Psychological Warfare techniques used to control the world’s population and perpetuate Fake Fear…The Great Reset is in full force and it is the biggest Crime Against Humanity!
Visit us at www.libertymonks.com
All Liberty Monks episodes can be heard on:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-monks/id1538253784?i=1000555844342
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7kMy1AY4AYVSALo4p8D6ee?si=JXPJDnGRQICraxVdDLZ8Sw
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/james-mundy3/episodes/Is-Humanity-Ready-For-The-Truth-About-The-Pandemic----Dr--Bryan-Ardis-e1ghlsu
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