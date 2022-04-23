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The Satanist is Hiding the Dome (Firmament) Confirmed! [22.04.20229]
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523 views • April 23, 2022
Q: Why does the 1958 Encyclopedia Britannica clearly state that Antarctica has a dome at 13,000 feet?
A: Because it does. Seems most people actually believe the fairy tales they learnt from their government institutions and television programming. But the fact is we live in an enclosed system.
https://www.quora.com/Why-does-the-1958-encyclopedia-Britannica-clearly-state-that-Antarctica-has-a-dome-at-13-000-feet
https://digital.nls.uk/encyclopaedia-britannica/archive/144133901#?c=0&;m=0&s=0&cv=8&xywh=-1%2C-1561%2C5012%2C6512
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=encyclopedia+britannica+1958+pdf&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Why+does+the+1958+Encyclopedia+Britannica+clearly+state+that+Antarctica+has+a+dome+at+13%2C000+feet&;t=h_&ia=web
314 Views apr 22, 2022
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
9.29K subscribers
https://youtu.be/s1XTe1Zyt6c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
A: Because it does. Seems most people actually believe the fairy tales they learnt from their government institutions and television programming. But the fact is we live in an enclosed system.
https://www.quora.com/Why-does-the-1958-encyclopedia-Britannica-clearly-state-that-Antarctica-has-a-dome-at-13-000-feet
https://digital.nls.uk/encyclopaedia-britannica/archive/144133901#?c=0&;m=0&s=0&cv=8&xywh=-1%2C-1561%2C5012%2C6512
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=encyclopedia+britannica+1958+pdf&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Why+does+the+1958+Encyclopedia+Britannica+clearly+state+that+Antarctica+has+a+dome+at+13%2C000+feet&;t=h_&ia=web
314 Views apr 22, 2022
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
9.29K subscribers
https://youtu.be/s1XTe1Zyt6c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
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