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Will Biden and Milley Betray Taiwan Like Afghanistan?
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80 views • October 04, 2021
Today on TruNews Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart discuss the continued aerial ramp up by China in response to 17 coalition warships performing drills around the island of Taiwan. Has China turned on the lights for the Taliban at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan?
Kerry Kinsey joins the program to talk about the Corona craziness going on. In the final segment, Rick and Doc discuss the Parable of the Husbandmen in Matthew 21.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/4/21
Kerry Kinsey joins the program to talk about the Corona craziness going on. In the final segment, Rick and Doc discuss the Parable of the Husbandmen in Matthew 21.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/4/21
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