Why Circumcise Newborn Males Under the New Covenant?
Henry Thrun
Published 13 hours ago

My commentary on the 2024 Tazria torah portion.

Videos cited:

Galatians Unearthed - 21 Part Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f

Bible verses covered:

Leviticus 12:1-3

Exodus 12:48-49

Genesis 17:10-14

Acts 2:2-4; 10:44-46; 15:8-9

Colossians 2:11

