False Flag Propaganda

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Chemical Weapons?
* A terrifying story weeks before the invasion.
* Some members of the press wanted to see evidence.
* It turns out there was zero evidence after all.
* Team [Bidan] was manipulating public opinion.
* The media are hungry for war with Russia.
* This is completely reckless and crazy.
* Media and Dem war hawks: let the bombings commence.
* We need some clear and calm heads right about now.
* Emotionally unbalanced Kinzinger: shoot ’em down.
* Biden once again suggests hot war with Russia.
The full segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 April 2022