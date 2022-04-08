False Flag Propaganda

Chemical Weapons?

* A terrifying story weeks before the invasion.

* Some members of the press wanted to see evidence.

* It turns out there was zero evidence after all.

* Team [Bidan] was manipulating public opinion.

* The media are hungry for war with Russia.

* This is completely reckless and crazy.

* Media and Dem war hawks: let the bombings commence.

* We need some clear and calm heads right about now.

* Emotionally unbalanced Kinzinger: shoot ’em down.

* Biden once again suggests hot war with Russia.





The full segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303277323001

