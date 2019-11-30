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Electromagnetic Pollution Used for Soft Kill and Mind Control - Deborah Tavares on Alex Jones Show.mp4
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157 views • November 30, 2019
Electromagnetic Pollution Used for Soft Kill and Mind Control - Deborah Tavares on Alex Jones Show.mp4
Please also see the external document, "silent weapons for quiet wars"
And see the movie "Universal Soldier" for related concepts
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Please also see the external document, "silent weapons for quiet wars"
And see the movie "Universal Soldier" for related concepts
Other keywords: EMF, SSSS, electromagnetic, frequency, vibration, radiation, electrons, electronics, radio, waves, 3G, 4G, 5G, 6G, LTE, router, wireless, network, microwave, radar, eugenics, depopulation, mind control, MK, MKULTRA, MK-ULTRA, mind kontrolle, infowars, prison planet, alex jones, deborah tavares, tavares, silent weapons, quiet wars, V2K, voice to skull, voice 2 skull, naval shipyard, shooter, headache, compulsion, pain, kill, pollution, electro smog, smog, CPU, GPU, technology, universal soldier, x-ray, x ray, gamma, cosmic, background, mesh, dangerous, warning, harmful, toxic, unsafe, caution, circuit, sonar, LIDAR, power, ionosphere, ionospheric heater, particle collider, HAARP, EISCAT, CERN, atom, molecule, DNA, laminin, meninges, brain, spine, demon, possession, govern, compel, robot, puppet, program, dominate
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