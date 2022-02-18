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Dragnet For The Convoy 'Cashman' B.J. Dichter (M.I.A): All Other Major Trucker Protest Operatives Arrested
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120 views • February 18, 2022
The Emperor Has No Clothes' (definition): This expression is used to describe a situation in which people are afraid to criticize something or someone because the perceived wisdom of the masses is that the thing or person is good or important. BJ Dichter bolted Ottawa after telling everyone to hold the line. Apparently, he will be on FOX News this evening.
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Related videos:
THREATS & RISKS IN AND AROUND THE FREEDOM CONVO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YFh3EfeDXYXO/
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
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