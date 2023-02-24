Harnwell: UN Security Council to vote on inquiry into Biden Regime’s covert Nord Stream sabotage

Speaker McCarthy — I have a great idea for you. Please impanel a formal House Inquiry into Seymour Hersh’s research identifying the Biden Regime’s responsibility sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines — and then subpoena “President” Biden (and Victoria Nuland) to give testimony under oath.
If they should subsequently be proven to have lied, add that to FJB’s Articles of Impeachment — and get Nuland fired.
