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In The way of righteousness is life. Pro 12:28 Pro 10:17 He is in the way of life that keepeth instruction: but he that refuseth reproof erreth. Jer 21:8 Pro 15:24 24:32
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To Draw Us Near (Isaiah 53) Good friday Song
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