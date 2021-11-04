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EP 2679-8AM Dr. Zelenko Live: "Upcoming Redemptive Event Will Rebalance Our Dark World
The Pete Santilli Show
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130 views • November 04, 2021
EP 2679-8AM Dr. Zelenko Live: "Upcoming Redemptive Event Will Rebalance Our Dark World" https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19173 
Special Guest: Dr. Zelenko graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. degree with high honors in Chemistry from Hofstra University. After receiving an academic scholarship to attend S.U.N.Y. at Buffalo School of Medicine, he earned his M.D. degree in May 2000. Dr. Zelenko completed his family medicine residency at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, N.Y. in May 2004. Since then, Dr. Zelenko has practiced family medicine in New York’s Hudson Valley. He has been described by his patients as a family member to thousands of families, and is a medical adviser to the volunteer ambulance corps in Kiryas Joel, New York.  Dr. Zelenko is an observant orthodox Jew, married with 8 children, and has authored two books called Metamorphosis and Essence to Essence.  https://zstacklife.com/
 
 
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