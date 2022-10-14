On the Legal Battlefield | Gloves Off Ep. 19

In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert, 2022 Nevada Governor Candidate, speaks with Nick Caturano, an 18 year cast member at Walt Disney company and upper union leader.

Joey and Nick talk about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Disney employees, the pause of the vaccine mandate, and the move to create legislation to ban vaccine mandates.

Joey and Nick also discuss Missouri and Louisiana Attorney Generals adding nearly 50 defendants to their lawsuit, Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s recommendation for men under 40 in regards to the vaccine, as well as his statistics for the increase in COVID-19 vaccine related deaths.

Later, Joey and Nick give us the latest news on the 665 FBI agents who have resigned, Trace Adkins statement on voting for President Trump, the Dutch Government’s recent purchase of farms due to climate change, NeNe Leakes’ son’s life-altering side-effects due to COVID, Dan Bongino’s reaction to Big Tech censoring mRNA vaccine safety data, and Kari Lakes spot-on analysis of the modern-day Great Awakening.

