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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 5) Historic Heroes donated all their Wealth to fight the Lying Parasite - Justice Anna Webinar
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30 views • September 13, 2021
Back in 1855 Justice Anna Von Reitz Grand-grand father donated all his wealth to the effort of fighting the parasite. Lying is their strategy to hunt their victims, don't allow lairs in your life, don't accept lies from nobody, say big NO for lying. The definition of lying: To utter falsehood with an intention to deceive; to say or do that which is intended to deceive another, when he a right to know the truth, or when morality requires a just representation. [1913 Webster] . For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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