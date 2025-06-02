Lt Col Daniel Davis: BREAKING: Ukraine Attacks Russia/How they Pulled it Off

Key points include:

Recent Strikes: Ukraine carried out strikes shortly before peace talks in Istanbul, which may provoke a harsher Russian response.

Negotiation Dynamics: Ukraine expected Russia to share its memorandum before the meeting, but Russia insists it will only share it during the talks.

Russia's Stance: Russian officials have clearly stated this may be the last chance for a diplomatic solution. If not accepted, Russia will aim to win militarily.

Power Imbalance: The speaker highlights Russia's superiority in manpower, equipment, and resources, arguing Ukraine cannot realistically win on the battlefield.

Possibility of Escalation: The speaker suggests Russia might replace the memorandum with an ultimatum and warns of the possibility of a large-scale military escalation.

Western Influence: There is speculation that some Western powers and possibly Zelensky might want to prolong the war to avoid a negotiated settlement that favors Russia, especially ahead of a potential Trump presidency.

U.S. Military Aid Limits: The U.S. has signaled it cannot continue supplying Ukraine at previous levels, contradicting any hopes for renewed heavy support.

Russian Restraint and Future Targets: Russia has seemingly held back from hitting major Ukrainian political and intelligence targets, but that may change in retaliation for the recent attacks.

Overall, the tone is critical of Ukraine and the West, portraying Russia as being methodical and serious about forcing an end to the war on its terms.

