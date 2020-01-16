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WW Report Daily, Lives Destroyed All Over, Focus on Australia's 'Rain Bombs,' Big Trouble Ahead (MIRRORED)
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262 views • January 16, 2020
WW Report Daily, Lives Destroyed All Over, Focus on Australia's 'Rain Bombs,' Big Trouble Ahead (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/nEE1QXrNzEA
Complete links on YouTube page.
Australia, You Got 'Continentality, & More Insane Crap From Climate Change Liars, & Crazy Scientists; ;' Philippines Volcano, Afghanistan, Pakistan Flash Flooding, Avalanche, Freezing Cold, Spain's Chemical Explosion, Oman's Flash Flooding;
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Spain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5CkJTidJYI
Philippines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYSoAt2OtFs
Oman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ty5UJRwv-u4
Melbourne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IctUXMHJheY
Victoria, NSW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwM8-8frDIo
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jan/15/rain-flash-floods-and-thunderstorms-sweep-over-melbourne
https://www.3aw.com.au/sinkhole-wild-weather-severe-thunderstorms-set-to-pelt-the-city/
David Miles weather technology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8xShSKCqyY
https://www.vox.com/2020/1/15/21065557/australia-fires-climate-change-weather-extreme-heat-drought-flood
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=himawari&z=2&im=12&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=250&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=1&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=11782&y=17244
Australia on Fire. The Plan Is Clear Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKRftnPtiGI
Scientist warns Australia could become ‘too hot and dry for human habitation’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a0Tu8Yi-C0
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/fire-clouds-after-australia-scientists-warn-erratic-weather-phenomenon-could-n1115686
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/fire-clouds-after-australia-scientists-warn-erratic-weather-phenomenon-could-n1115686
https://www.4bc.com.au/food-prices-to-spike-after-devastating-bushfire-effects/
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/nEE1QXrNzEA
Complete links on YouTube page.
Australia, You Got 'Continentality, & More Insane Crap From Climate Change Liars, & Crazy Scientists; ;' Philippines Volcano, Afghanistan, Pakistan Flash Flooding, Avalanche, Freezing Cold, Spain's Chemical Explosion, Oman's Flash Flooding;
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Spain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5CkJTidJYI
Philippines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYSoAt2OtFs
Oman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ty5UJRwv-u4
Melbourne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IctUXMHJheY
Victoria, NSW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwM8-8frDIo
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jan/15/rain-flash-floods-and-thunderstorms-sweep-over-melbourne
https://www.3aw.com.au/sinkhole-wild-weather-severe-thunderstorms-set-to-pelt-the-city/
David Miles weather technology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8xShSKCqyY
https://www.vox.com/2020/1/15/21065557/australia-fires-climate-change-weather-extreme-heat-drought-flood
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=himawari&z=2&im=12&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=250&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=1&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=11782&y=17244
Australia on Fire. The Plan Is Clear Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKRftnPtiGI
Scientist warns Australia could become ‘too hot and dry for human habitation’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a0Tu8Yi-C0
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/fire-clouds-after-australia-scientists-warn-erratic-weather-phenomenon-could-n1115686
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/fire-clouds-after-australia-scientists-warn-erratic-weather-phenomenon-could-n1115686
https://www.4bc.com.au/food-prices-to-spike-after-devastating-bushfire-effects/
Category
Education
Keywords
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