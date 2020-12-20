Prophecy of Daniel: after 62 Weeks Messiah shall be cut off

Daniel 9:25 Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.26 And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself: and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined.There are 3 kings who had issued either a Proclamation, Decree or Edict that could be related to the above Verses:Cyrus II 550-529 BCDarius I 522-486 BCArtaxerxes I 465-425 BCCyrus made a Proclamation about the Temple of Jerusalem, it can be read in Ezra 1: 1 to 4.Darius issued a decree about the Temple of Jerusalem, it can be read in Ezra 6: 1 to 12.In the seventh year of Artaxerxes, he issued a decree to rebuild Jerusalem, it can be read in Ezra 7:11 to 28.Again in the Twentieth Year of Artaxerxes, he issued a second Decree, it is recorded in Nehemiah Chapter 2. We will study the timing of this Decree to see if perhaps it can verify and fit in the timetable inscribed in the Prophecy of Daniel 9.Nehemiah 1:2 That Hanani, one of my brethren, came, he and certain men of Judah; and I asked them concerning the Jews that had escaped, which were left of the captivity, and concerning Jerusalem.3 And they said unto me, The remnant that are left of the captivity there in the province are in great affliction and reproach: the wall of Jerusalem also is broken down, and the gates thereof are burned with fire.Nehemiah was extremely saddened by the News, he prayed and confessed his sins and the sins of his Fathers and of the People.Nehemiah 2:And it came to pass in the month Nisan, in the twentieth year of Artaxerxes the king, that wine was before him: and I took up the wine, and gave it unto the king. Now I had not been beforetime sad in his presence.Please note that it was during the Month of Nisan he was in the presence of Artaxerxes who asked him why he was so sad. Nehemiah explained the situation to the king and found grace in his sight and granted to Nehemiah his wishes.Nehemiah 2:5 And I said unto the king, If it please the king, and if thy servant have found favour in thy sight, that thou wouldest send me unto Judah, unto the city of my fathers' sepulchres, that I may build it.In the Month of Nisan of the Twentieth Year of Artaxerxes, he wrote a letter giving authority to Nehemiah to go restore and build the City of Jerusalem.According to the Prophecy of Daniel, if this is the right Decree, from the 20th year of Artaxerxes to Messiah there should be 7 and 62 Weeks of Years = 483 Years. (In the Book of Daniel it is revealed that 3 1/2 years are 1260 Days, the Prophet is using Lunar Years) Daniel's 360 days/Lunar Year must be converted to our 365.25 days/year . After Conversion we find 476 Years.After the Death of his Father King Xerxes on August 11, 465 BC, Artaxerxes reigned from 465 BC to 425 BC. The Month of Nisan (March - April , check a good Jewish Date Converter)of his twentieth year is in 444 BC. Christ was Crucified during the month of Nisan in 33 AD, the exact Day of the Jewish Passover. From Nisan 444 BC to Nisan 33 AD (April), using a BC to AD Date Calculator we find exactly 476 Years. (7 + 62 weeks of Years = 483 Lunar Years = 476 Years)Whi;e searching the Internet, I found this Jewish Date Converter site, for BC Years you need to put - in front of the year. For 444 BC you would type -444:P.S.: How to convert Lunar Year to Solar Year and Vice Versa?Let's say we have 10 Lunar Year to convert to Solar Year:(10`x 369)/365.25 -= 9.86 Solar YearNow let's say we have 10 Solar Year to convert to Lunar Year:(10 x 365.25)' 360-= 10.14 Lunar YearMake sure to read: very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: