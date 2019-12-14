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Microchipping Homeless in Austin, TX
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37 views • December 14, 2019
A discussion about a program in Austin, TX that is implanting microchips in the homeless. Embedded is a clip of a homeless man in a barber shop explaining how he was offered to enroll in the program (21:04).
Links:
Barber Shop Full Clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnh5OGwcWB0
InfoWars.com:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5db0cca45b64c4001d50f27d
https://www.infowars.com/report-austin-homeless-being-implanted-with-trackable-microchips/
NewsWars.com:
https://www.newswars.com/watch-homeless-crackhead-says-hell-take-microchip-if-he-can-stay-on-crack/
https://www.newswars.com/unintentional-viral-video-of-microchipping-homeless-in-austin-explodes/
https://www.newswars.com/nbc-news-promotes-convenience-of-getting-a-microchip-in-your-hand/
Image Credits: https://dangerousthings.com/.
Links:
Barber Shop Full Clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnh5OGwcWB0
InfoWars.com:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5db0cca45b64c4001d50f27d
https://www.infowars.com/report-austin-homeless-being-implanted-with-trackable-microchips/
NewsWars.com:
https://www.newswars.com/watch-homeless-crackhead-says-hell-take-microchip-if-he-can-stay-on-crack/
https://www.newswars.com/unintentional-viral-video-of-microchipping-homeless-in-austin-explodes/
https://www.newswars.com/nbc-news-promotes-convenience-of-getting-a-microchip-in-your-hand/
Image Credits: https://dangerousthings.com/.
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