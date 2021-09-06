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Big Pharma’s money blocking Ivermectin treatment against COVID-19
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132 views • September 06, 2021
Rajiv Malhotra & Dr. Pierre Kory FLCCC: In this interviews Dr. Pierre Kory (Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, Prevention & Treatment Protocols for COVID-19) in an attempt to explain the Drug IVERMECTIN. They provide facts and present both side of the argument for alternative & Complementary treatments for Covid-19 along with vaccines. In this interview they discuss and uncover the facts about Ivermectin's efficacy as drug, the big pharma, its lobbying power at international institutional levels, & social media censorship etc.
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Rumble link : https://rumble.com/vlv052-is-big-phar...
Odysee Channel : https://odysee.com/bigpharmaconspirac...
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