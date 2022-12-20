Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2yrs ago Top Ontario Doctors While Hot Mic Turned on Admits Reading Covid Script Narrative Propaganda Covid-19
52 views
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published a day ago |

2yrs ago Top Ontario Doctors While Hot Mic Turned on Admits Reading Covid Script Narrative Propaganda Covid-19

Toronto Sun @TorontoSunhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckVCtaiZlME&feature=emb_logo


https://torontosun.com/news/provincial/warmington-top-ontario-doctors-hot-mic-moment-spreading-fast


cpac @cpac

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmTR5RleOXw&t


Ontario's Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams update media on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the province on Dec 14 2020

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshippandemicclimatechangemandatesglobalwarmingnewworldorderwefcoronaviruslockdownscovid19plandemicthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesworldeconomicfurumthenewnormal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket