Bitcoin and the Mark of the Beast.

You may not know much about it, but bitcoin and blockchain technology is being used more and more each day. As popular as it is, nobody knows where it came from, and surprisingly very little thought is given to this bitcoin mystery, and who is ultimately in control of the whole thing. Could this technology be used to one day implement the Mark of the Beast (666) of Revelation 13? Are you going to trust in this mysterious system as the solution to the economic problems facing the world, or will you reject the system now, before it becomes too inconvenient to do so?