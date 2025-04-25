© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ayo❗ Hol' up❗ Are we talking a He|Him here❓ 😅
American AF 🇺🇸 - WOKE liberal teacher complains because parents kept pulling their children out of his class..
👀
Source: https://x.com/iAnonPatriot/status/1914386214595039358
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rx8m0 [thanks to https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/lefties-losing-it-hysterical-meltdowns-captured/video/4a262c3750c0eb37ba29af33864f4142 🖲]
https://fortune.com/2023/05/22/school-war-on-woke-parents-lawsuit/
https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2024/05/conservative-parent-activism-public-school/678309/