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REPORT 251 | NSA WHISTLEBLOWER KIRK WIEBE ENCOURAGES AMERICANS TO STAND UP TO RETURN ETHICS & MORALITY TO GOVT
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28 views • July 16, 2021
Informative and instructive discussion with retired NSA Senior Intelligence Analyst Kirk Wiebe on the subjects of overreach, abuse, and corruption in the mass surveillance of Americans, wrongful casting of citizens here and worldwide as Known or Suspected Terrorists by a grasping FBI, human trafficking into non-consensual military and Intelligence and biomedical experimentation by various agencies and military divisions testing anti-personnel directed-energy weapons, nanotechnology, cybernetics, and what people all over the US and world can do to self-advocate for themselves, prove radiation assault, and speak out locally at the county and city and School Board level to address corruption, abuse, and the miseducation of our children currently with such violations as Critical Race Theory.
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For more video interviews with DOD/CIA/FBI/NSA whistleblowers and targets on the subject of Mass Surveillance and Unlawful Targeting, as well as COINTELPRO and infiltration of activism to reveal Government crime and corruption, please see the many interviews formerly posted at Youtube, now available at Odysee/Ramola D Reports: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8
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LINKS FOR MORE:
For more video interviews with DOD/CIA/FBI/NSA whistleblowers and targets on the subject of Mass Surveillance and Unlawful Targeting, as well as COINTELPRO and infiltration of activism to reveal Government crime and corruption, please see the many interviews formerly posted at Youtube, now available at Odysee/Ramola D Reports: https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AS A MONTHLY DONOR, SUPPORT MY WORK FOR ALL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX & CLEANSE/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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